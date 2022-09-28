National

Dinkar Asthana appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Dinkar Asthana (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.