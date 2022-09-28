Dinkar Asthana appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal

New Delhi : Dinkar Asthana (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
