Diljit Dosanjh Kicks Off ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ with Spectacular Concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour began with a packed concert in Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26, 2024. The crowd was electric, though music history holds even grander concerts from the past.

In December 1994, Rod Stewart performed at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, drawing an unprecedented 3.5 million attendees for a free New Year’s Eve show. This iconic event was equaled by Jean-Michel Jarre’s concert in Moscow in 1997, where a similar number gathered. These remain the largest concerts to date.

For ticketed events, Vasco Rossi holds the record with 225,000 attendees at Modena Park in 2017. In India, Justin Bieber and Diljit Dosanjh reached 50,000 attendees for their ticketed shows in Mumbai, marking a major feat in Indian concert history.