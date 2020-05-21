Dilip Oommen, CEO, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India taken over as President of the Indian Steel Association

Bhubaneswar: Mr. Dilip Oommen, CEO, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has taken over as President of the Indian Steel Association (ISA). He was unanimously appointed as President for the next two years. This was decided in the Extra Ordinary Board Meeting of ISA, which was held on May 19, 2020.

Mr. Oommen, is a veteran of the steel industry with more than 37 years of experience and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Past Presidents of ISA include Mr. T. V. Narendran, CEO and MD Tata Steel, Mr. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group, and Mr. C. S. Verma former Chairman SAIL.

Related

comments