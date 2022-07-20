Digitization of Ration Cards completed in all States/UTs; Nearly 19.5 Crore Ration Cards digitized

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the digitization of ration cardshas been completed in all States/UTs and 19.5 Crore (approx.) Ration Cards are available on transparency portal of respective States/UTs.
A statement showing State/UT-wise progress of Aadhaar seeding in ration card is Annexed.
99% of total 19.5 Crore ration cards under NFSA have already been seeded with Aadhaar number (i.e. at least one member of the household). States/UTs have been given time upto30th September, 2022 to complete the Aadhaar seeding of the remaining ration cards.
For effective implementation and bringing transparency in Public Distribution System (PDS), Government has implemented a scheme – “End-to-end Computerization of Targeted Public distribution System (TPDS) Operations”. Under this scheme, various activities were carried out such as digitization of ration cards/beneficiary and other databases, online allocation, computerization of supply-chain management, setting up of transparency portal and grievance redressal mechanism, etc. Besides, automation of fair price shop (FPS) had also been done which involves installation of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device at FPS for authentication of beneficiaries and electronic capturing of transaction data. About 5.32 lakh FPSs out of total 5.33 lakh FPSs across the country have been automated so far.
Annexure
A statement showing State/UT-wise progress of Aadhaar seeding in ration card
Sl.
States/UTs
% Seeding of Ration Cards
1
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
100%
2
Andhra Pradesh
100%
3
Arunachal Pradesh
85%
4
Assam
93%
5
Bihar
100%
6
Chandigarh
100%
7
Chhattisgarh
100%
8
Dadra & NH and Daman Diu
100%
9
Delhi
100%
10
Goa
100%
11
Gujarat
100%
12
Haryana
100%
13
Himachal Pradesh
100%
14
Jammu & Kashmir
100%
15
Jharkhand
98%
16
Karnataka
100%
17
Kerala
100%
18
Ladakh
99%
19
Lakshadweep
100%
20
Madhya Pradesh
100%
21
Maharashtra
100%
22
Manipur
99%
23
Meghalaya
38%
24
Mizoram
98%
25
Nagaland
92%
26
Odisha
99%
27
Puducherry
97.4%
28
Punjab
100%
29
Rajasthan
100%
30
Sikkim
100%
31
Tamil Nadu
100%
32
Telangana
100%
33
Tripura
100%
34
Uttarakhand
100%
35
Uttar Pradesh
100%
36
West Bengal
95%
National Summary
99.1%