Digitization of Ration Cards completed in all States/UTs; Nearly 19.5 Crore Ration Cards digitized

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the digitization of ration cardshas been completed in all States/UTs and 19.5 Crore (approx.) Ration Cards are available on transparency portal of respective States/UTs.

A statement showing State/UT-wise progress of Aadhaar seeding in ration card is Annexed.

99% of total 19.5 Crore ration cards under NFSA have already been seeded with Aadhaar number (i.e. at least one member of the household). States/UTs have been given time upto30th September, 2022 to complete the Aadhaar seeding of the remaining ration cards.

For effective implementation and bringing transparency in Public Distribution System (PDS), Government has implemented a scheme – “End-to-end Computerization of Targeted Public distribution System (TPDS) Operations”. Under this scheme, various activities were carried out such as digitization of ration cards/beneficiary and other databases, online allocation, computerization of supply-chain management, setting up of transparency portal and grievance redressal mechanism, etc. Besides, automation of fair price shop (FPS) had also been done which involves installation of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device at FPS for authentication of beneficiaries and electronic capturing of transaction data. About 5.32 lakh FPSs out of total 5.33 lakh FPSs across the country have been automated so far.

Annexure

A statement showing State/UT-wise progress of Aadhaar seeding in ration card

Sl.

States/UTs

% Seeding of Ration Cards

1

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

100%

2

Andhra Pradesh

100%

3

Arunachal Pradesh

85%

4

Assam

93%

5

Bihar

100%

6

Chandigarh

100%

7

Chhattisgarh

100%

8

Dadra & NH and Daman Diu

100%

9

Delhi

100%

10

Goa

100%

11

Gujarat

100%

12

Haryana

100%

13

Himachal Pradesh

100%

14

Jammu & Kashmir

100%

15

Jharkhand

98%

16

Karnataka

100%

17

Kerala

100%

18

Ladakh

99%

19

Lakshadweep

100%

20

Madhya Pradesh

100%

21

Maharashtra

100%

22

Manipur

99%

23

Meghalaya

38%

24

Mizoram

98%

25

Nagaland

92%

26

Odisha

99%

27

Puducherry

97.4%

28

Punjab

100%

29

Rajasthan

100%

30

Sikkim

100%

31

Tamil Nadu

100%

32

Telangana

100%

33

Tripura

100%

34

Uttarakhand

100%

35

Uttar Pradesh

100%

36

West Bengal

95%

National Summary

99.1%