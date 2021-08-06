Digitalization in revamped training Programmes

New Delhi : Covid 19 pandemic has caused serious disruption in skilling and employment. Lockdown and other Covid 19 pandemic, protective measures have caused disruption in classroom and onsite training programmes.

Online Blended Training Programmes were introduced in both short term and long term skilling for the youth, which is crucial in the post Covid era to ensure skilling for the youth and also to address the requirements of Industrial Revolution 4.0. Such training programmes using on-line mode have further advantages such as increasing the reach of training, less commutation for trainees, particularly women trainees, etc.

Further, the National Skill Development Corporation, under MSDE, has created e- Skill India, a multi-lingual portal, providing e-skilling opportunities to the Indian youth. e-Skill India works collaboratively as an e-Learning aggregator portal by establishing strategic digital skilling partnerships with knowledge partners to bring best-in-class digital opportunities for the youth under one roof. The portal has over 900 e-courses and more than 7.5 lakh enrolments. Majority of e-course on e-Skill India are offered for free. Likewise, the Bharat Skills portal, managed by DGT, is for pursuing long-term training through the online and digital mode.

Anticipating serious disruption caused by Covid 19 pandemic on industries and employment, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has launched the Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities. The portal has provision for direct registration of candidates as well is linked to the Skill India Portal via API integration and currently has over 1 crore skilled candidates available. Currently, there are more than 2500 employers actively hiring for over 1,133,200 active job opportunities.

Further, under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY), as on 10.07.2021, 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled; Out of which, 23.24 lakh candidates have been placed. Placement under the scheme has been linked with payout to training providers. The last tranche, i.e., 30% of total payout, is being disbursed to training providers on ensuring placement of the candidates. Further, to enhance placement of the certified candidates, Rozgar Melas are organised with the support of Sector Skill Councils, training providers and implementing agencies to directly link the candidates with the potential employers.