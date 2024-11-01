Digital transformation of rural India for inclusive growth

In a significant move to bridge the digital divide in rural India and ensure that digital services reach every citizen, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is launching the Digital India Common Service Center (DICSC) project, starting with Pilibhit and Gorakhpur. This initiative will establish one model DICSC center in nearly all gram panchayats across 10 districts, totaling 4,740 centers nationwide.

DICSC across India

Specifically, Pilibhit will see the establishment of 720 DICSC centers, while Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) will have 1,273 centers. Additional locations include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (old Aurangabad, Maharashtra) with 870 centers, Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) with 309, Khammam (Telangana) with 589, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) with 288, Mamit (Mizoram) with 100, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) with 415, Leh (Ladakh) with 95, and Puducherry state with 81 DICSC centers. The implementation and centralized technical monitoring of these centers will be managed by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited.

With a budget of ₹Thirty one crore Sixty lakh Eighty eight thousand (31.6088 crore), the project is set to run initially for six months, with the possibility of extending it to nine months. The primary goal is to create an integrated platform that provides essential e-governance services along with financial and commercial services to rural citizens. The CSC centers in Pilibhit will offer a variety of services including Aadhaar registration, banking, financial planning, tele-law, telemedicine, education, and e-commerce support.

High speed internet to drive growth

Each CSC will be equipped with high-speed broadband connectivity and modern infrastructure to function as a multi-functional service center. This project aims to empower Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), fostering local economic growth and creating job opportunities. The initiative will also ensure transparent and sustainable service delivery through centralized technical monitoring.

Additionally, GPS-enabled mobile vans will be deployed to promote government schemes and deliver essential services directly to remote areas. This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly enhance digital literacy and improve access to services in both Pilibhit and Gorakhpur.

The DICSC project is set to transform these regions by providing critical digital services that empower local entrepreneurs and promote inclusive growth. By addressing the digital divide and enhancing access to essential services, this initiative aims to uplift the economic conditions of Pilibhit and Gorakhpur, integrating them into the broader digital economy.