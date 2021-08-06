Digital Literacy Among Women

New Delhi :The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India implements a scheme titled “Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)” under Digital India programme to usher in digital literacy in rural India by covering 6 crore rural households (one person per household) by 31.03.2022. To ensure equitable geographical reach, each of the 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats across the country are envisaged to register an average of 200-300 candidates. The Scheme aims to bridge the digital divide, specifically targeting the rural population including the marginalised sections of society like Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST), Below Poverty Line (BPL), Women, differently-abled persons, and minorities.

Digitally literate persons are able to operate computers/ digital access devices (like tablets, smartphones, etc.), send and receive emails, browse the internet, access Government Services, search for information, undertake cashless transactions, etc. and hence use IT to actively participate in the process of nation-building.

As on 02.08.2021, approximately 5.01 crore beneficiaries have been enrolled and 4.21 crore have been trained under the PMGDISHA Scheme. So far, over 2.59 crore women beneficiaries are registered which is 52 % of the cumulative registration count. Out of the above, over 1.78 Crore women beneficiaries are certified under the scheme which is 54 % of the total certified beneficiaries under the PMGDISHA Scheme.

In addition, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education is administering ‘National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology’ (NMEICT) Scheme, SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), SWAYAM PRABHA, National Digital Library (NDL), Virtual Lab, e-Yantra, NEAT (National Education Alliance for Technology) etc. to ensure quality education through e-learning to students across the country.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.