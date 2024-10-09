National

Digital India has eased the process of getting pension for the senior citizens : PM Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today expressed satisfaction that Digital India has made the process of getting pension easier and it is proving to be very useful for senior citizens across the country.

Responding to a post by journalist Ajay Kumar, Shri Modi wrote:

“सबसे पहले @AjayKumarJourno जी, आपकी माता जी को मेरा प्रणाम!

मुझे इस बात का संतोष है कि डिजिटल इंडिया ने उनकी पेंशन की राह आसान की है और यह देशभर के बुजुर्ग नागरिकों के बहुत काम आ रहा है। यही तो इस कार्यक्रम की बहुत बड़ी विशेषता है।”

 

