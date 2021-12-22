Digital India Corporation invites recruitment of personnel on Sabbatical and Secondment basis with special skills and expertise

New Delhi : Many technology professionals have expressed their desire to work for Digital Transformation projects at a National level with the objective to contribute to Nation building. This has the potential of augmenting the pool of resources available with the Government. Accordingly, Digital India Corporation, a not-for-profit organization set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, is inviting applications from subject matter experts to join on a Sabbatical and Secondment basis from their parent organisations, to enable DIC to realize the vision, objectives and goals of the Digital India programme. The expertise of these personnel will help in enhanced delivery of e-governance services to the citizens of our country.

The objective and purpose of this effort have been laid down in the general principles and guidelines for taking personnel on sabbatical or secondment from their parent organizations, which is available on the DIC website: https://dic.gov.in/index.php/notification/call-for-sabbatical-applications

Digital India Corporation (DIC) is a not-for-profit organization set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. Earlier known as ‘Media Lab Asia’, DIC provides strategic support to Ministries/ Departments of Central Government/ State Governments to carry forward the mission of Digital India by way of Capacity Building for e-Governance projects promoting best practices, encouraging Public-Private Partnerships, nurturing innovation and technological advancements in various domains.

To undertake these functions, DIC attracts talented resources both from within the government as well as the market. The judicious mix of talent ensures that the Government is well equipped with a broad spectrum of resources for the successful design of Digital India related projects. Given the nature of responsibilities assigned to DIC, the organization needs talented resources from technology, law, policy, marketing, social science, and administrative spheres.