Digital Hub Under Skill India Initiative Aims to Streamline Skilling and Entrepreneurship Programs

The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is a comprehensive digital platform designed to synergize and transform the skills, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape in India. It represents the aspirations of millions of Indians seeking better opportunities by providing access to industry-relevant skill courses, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship support. As the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for Skilling, Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, SIDH serves as a comprehensive information gateway for government initiatives in these domains, making it a go-to hub for citizens pursuing career advancement and lifelong learning. The primary objectives of SIDH include facilitating digital access to skill development, integrating the skilling ecosystem, enhancing employability and entrepreneurship, promoting lifelong learning, serving as an information gateway, and leveraging data-driven decision-making.

SIDH is designed to promote the adoption of DPI in the country. SIDH is one of the most important DPI for India’s skill development, education, employment and entrepreneurship landscape as it provides a foundational digital ecosystem that supports and integrates various public and private stakeholders. It serves as a scalable and interoperable infrastructure that facilitates access, delivery, and management of resources. SIDH plays a crucial role in preparing the Indian workforce for Industry 4.0 by offering futuristic courses on Big Data, Machine Learning and Analytics, etc. provided by its digital learning partners. Industry 4.0 course such as Python with Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), Artificial Intelligence Foundation, Generative AI, Build Classical Machine Learning Models with Supervised Learning, Data Analytics Essentials, Analytics Data in a Relational Data Warehouse, Cyber security Essentials, Introduction to Data Science, Kisan Drone Operator, EV Service Technician, Bio-waste Management, along with other certification courses, are being offered on the platform .

SIDH offers numerous benefits to citizens, including access to high-quality, industry-aligned training programs and resources, available anytime and anywhere, through the digital platform. SIDH provides recognized certifications to enhance credibility and employability, connects job seekers with employers and job opportunities, and promotes continuous learning and upskilling. It aims to bridge the skill gap across different regions and communities, ensuring inclusive growth and equitable access to opportunities. Furthermore, SIDH supports aspiring entrepreneurs by providing resources, training, and support to help them start and grow their businesses successfully, thereby contributing to overall economic and social development.

SIDH is the unified platform for the Indian skilling ecosystem. Individuals can explore and enroll in skill programmes/ courses offered by central government, state government, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and private partners. SIDH is also integrated with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development’s (NIESBUD’) UdhyamKart to list products of NIESBUD’s trained entrepreneurs and empower small businesses.

SIDH offers multiple skill courses in partnership with industry stakeholders and educational institutions. Industry stakeholders include Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Cisco, Coca Cola, GUVI, HCL Technologies, IG Drones, Microsoft, NSDC, Quest Alliance, Tech Mahindra. Educational Institutions / Ed-tech partners include Ajinorah, DeakingCo., IGNOU, Tutorials Point, Manupatra Edutech, Upgrad. These collaborations help enhance the effectiveness of SIDH courses and ensures an increase in the adoption.