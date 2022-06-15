Digital DD, AIR News register unshakeable trust

New Delhi :That India trusts its good old public broadcaster the most has been corroborated again by a recent report of the Reuters Institute, which has revealed that the News network of Doordarshan and All India Radio enjoys highest trust.

“India registered a small increase in news trust, improving its overall position among the 46 markets. Legacy print brands and public broadcasters, such as DD News and All India Radio, continue to enjoy high trust among the survey respondents, while 24-hour television news channels are less well trusted along with newer digital-born brands,” says the Digital News Report 2022 of the Reuters Institute.

The survey of the Indian News brands by the Reuters Institute shows that ‘Sabka Vishwas’on the authenticity and accuracy of News by All India Radio and DD News stands at 72% and 71% respectively.

According to the report, apart from the high level of trust in DD News and AIR News which continues to grow, even the reach of both DD News and All India Radio has increased.

This continued trust ‘Sabka Vishwas’ in DD and AIR has strengthened further, thanks to the contribution of the robust digital presence of DD and AIR built lately.

The Reuters Institute claims that its Digital News Report 2022 measured the digital news consumption based on a YouGov survey of over 93,000 online news consumers in 46 markets, covering half of the world’s population.