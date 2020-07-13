Digit Insurance cover for domestic travellers for COVID-19, facilitated by SpiceJet

Bengaluru: Go Digit General Insurance Limited, one of the fastest-growing general insurance company in India, has joined hands with SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, to offer insurance cover for COVID 19 hospitalization which can be availed by SpiceJet’s passengers, – a first-of-its-kind tie-up with an airline in India. This insurance offers a cushion against COVID-19, in case of positive detection and hospitalization for the same.

Key highlights:

Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between ₹50,000 to ₹3,00,000 at a premium for starting from ₹443 to ₹1564 a year (including GST).

The insurance covers hospital expenses and pre and post hospitalization expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively.

Covers hospitals (private, government, army), tests, medication & consultations as recognized by Government upon testing positive for COVID-19

Offers No limit on ICU or room rent charges until the insured sum lasts

Digit offers a completely “zero-touch” enabled by Audio Claims, Soft-copy Document submission & 24*7 customer care assistance

Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Go Digit General Insurance Limited, said, “Our mission at Digit is to simplify insurance & to create products that customers really need. Given, the current global situation, offering a cover for COVID-19 was the need of the hour and we are glad that SpiceJet shares this vision with us, especially now that domestic travel has been opened. The product covers not just hospitalization expenses including ICU Rent & Room Rent but also Pre/Post Hospitalization & Ambulance Charges for a positively tested COVID-19 patient. The idea is to handle these unpredictable times in the best way possible, through simplified insurance as an instrument.”

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “The health, well-being and safety of our passengers is our topmost priority and this medical insurance cover that we have facilitated is certainly relevant for the current times. It will further boost the morale of our passengers to travel freely and frequently. The insurance cover is not only very affordable but is also valid for a one-year period. I would also reiterate the fact that air travel was and remains the safest mode of public transport and we have not seen a single case of transmission of the coronavirus on a SpiceJet flight.”

With India becoming the world’s 3rd highest affected nation, this cover offers confidence and financial safety to airline travellers.

