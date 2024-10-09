DigiLocker Partners with UMANG

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has announced the integration of the UMANG app with DigiLocker- India’s Digital Wallet. This collaboration aims to provide citizens with seamless access to a wide range of government services bringing greater convenience and allowing users to manage multiple services through a single platform.

Access UMANG services with just a few simple steps

The UMANG app is accessible to all Android users with an expansion to iOS in the pipeline. And now, with just a few easy steps, these services can be accessed through the DigiLocker app as well.

How to Get Started:

Update your DigiLocker app to the latest version Open the DigiLocker app on your Android device Click on the UMANG icon within the DigiLocker app Install the UMANG app when prompted Access a variety of government services in the DigiLocker app

Simplified Citizen-Government interaction

This integration makes it easier for citizens to interact with the Government in an efficient, digital-first manner. DigiLocker has always been a pioneer in simplifying access to personal and official documents, and after integration with UMANG, it has expanded the range of services you can access on the go.