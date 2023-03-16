Under Digi Yatra, passengers’ data is stored in their own device and not in centralized storage In the Digi Yatra process, there is no central storage of passenger’s Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data. All the passengers’ data is encrypted and stored in the wallet of their smartphone. It is shared only between the passenger and the airport of travel origin, where passenger’s Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated. The data is purged from the airport’s system within 24 hours of departure of flight. The data is shared by passengers directly, only when they travel and only to the origin Airport.

The data cannot be used by any other entity since it’s encrypted. This process is voluntary, and provides the convenience of smooth, hassle-free and health risk-free travel.

On 15th March 2023, replying to a Twitter user, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia tweeted, “Passengers’ personal information data is not stored in any central repository or by the Digi Yatra Foundation. The data is stored in the passenger’s own phone in the Digi Yatra secure wallet. Rest assured, no data is being collected or stored.”

Digi Yatra is an initiative of Ministry of Civil Aviation for biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology. It aims at providing seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. Its main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework.