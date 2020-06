New Delhi: After increasing for the 18th day in a row, it is for the first time in the history of fuel prices that diesel costs more than petrol now.

Diesel prices have gone up by 48 paise per litre, making it costlier than petrol by 12 paise in the national capital. Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.76/litre (no increase) and Rs 79.88/litre (increase by Rs 0.48), respectively in Delhi today.

