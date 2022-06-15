Dibyam Debasish Sahu from NIT Rourkela emerges as winner of the Cluster 21 Finals of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2022

Bhubaneswar: Dibyam Debasish Sahu from NIT Rourkela emerged victorious in the Cluster Finals of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2022, the online edition of India’s largest business quiz for campuses.

The Cluster 21, Finals representing the Orissa region, was a thrilling affair, with participants showcasing their quick thinking and sharp quizzing abilities.

The winner took home a cash prize of Rs. 35000/-* and will now compete in the Zonal Finals to qualify for the National Finals. Utkarsh Shrivastava from Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar, was declared runner-up, winning a cash price of Rs.18,000/-*.Mr. Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department & Chairman, IPICOL, Government of Odisha was the chief guest at the event and gave away the prizes in a virtual prize distribution ceremony.

Stepping up to the challenges posed by the pandemic, Tata Crucible quiz evolved into an online format since 2020.

For the online version of the Campus Quiz, the country has been divided into 24 Clusters and after two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each Cluster will be invited for Wild Card Finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 24 online Cluster Finals. These 24 Clusters are further grouped into four zones- south, east, west, and north and each zone will comprise of 6 Clusters.

The Winner from each of the Cluster Finals will then qualify for the Zonal Finals. Winners at the four Zonal Finals will directly qualify for the National Finals. The runners-up from the four Zonal Finals will compete in a Wild Card Final, and 2 out of the 4 runners-up will then qualify for the National Finals. In all, 6 Finalists will compete at the National Finals and the top scorer will be crowned as the National Champion who will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.

All finals are being streamed on a deferred basis on Tata Crucible Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube channels.

Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam known for his masterful, unique, and witty style is the host of the quiz.

The Co-sponsors for this edition are Tata Motors, Tata Play, Mia By Tanishq, Tata 1 mg and Tata CLiQ.