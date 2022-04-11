Dibrugarh-Pasighat-Lilabari flight to be inaugurated tomorrow

New Delhi : In a bid to further boost air connectivity of North Eastern Region with the rest of the country, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has approved a Scheme – “Providing air connectivity and Aviation infrastructure in North Eastern Region (NER)” to promote air connectivity in the States of NER and, if required, to develop infrastructure for air connectivity. As a part of this scheme, two important development will take place on 12th April 2022 –First flight of Made in India HAL Dornier Do-228 from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. Alliance Air will be India’s first commercial airline to fly Indian made aircraft for civil operations. There will also be inauguration of First FTO (Flying Training Organization) for North Eastern Region at Lilabari, Assam.

Both events will be graced by Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia with the presence of Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shri Pema Khandu respectively. Apart from them, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Rajiv Bansal, Smt Usha Padhee and Shri Amber Dubey, Joint Secretaries from Ministry of Civil Aviation and other dignities from the State Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Alliance Air will also be present.

Development of North Eastern Region (NER) is not only of strategic importance, but is also part of India’s growth story. Connectivity in NER is very essential and Under “Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)”, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has identified NER as a priority area. This has helped in enhancing inter and intra connectivity for the NER. In this regard, new airports are getting developed and old airports are getting upgraded. Considering the hilly terrain, helicopter operations under UDAN scheme have been given focus for connectivity.