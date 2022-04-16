Dhinkia residents decry against anti-JSW opponents’ fake propaganda

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Hundreds of Dhinkia residents and village committee members staged demonstrations and protest meeting in front of the Dhinkia Panchayat office on Saturday, the protestors decried the opponents who are opposing the proposed JSW project in their locality. The villagers blamed project antagonists and described they are breaking the village amity and local brotherhood by orchestrating fake news and propaganda in the public domain. Spreading fake videos, and telephonic conversations informing villagers are being harassed by police and civil administration officials repeatedly, after JSW got its environmental clearance from the union government the company-sponsored hooligans are terrorizing anti-JSw people. Explaining these baseless allegations Dhinkia resident Nirvaya Samantray said that a handful of villagers are opposing the JSW project, the village atmosphere is complete peace, collector and superintendent of police both are monitoring the project site situation, so we appeal to people, activists, NGOs who are opposing JSW project in Erasama coast please to discontinue their unfounded propaganda by using gullible villagers, if they feel to study the ground reality invited to visit Dhinkia, Samantray added. The protest meeting was attended by Dhinkia villagers such as Nrusingha rout, Bibekananda Swain, Rajeev Sahoo,Deba Datta Swain, and many.

