“DHAWNI-A Special Film Fest 2023’ to be held on March 21

Bhubaneswar: Aaina, an Odisha-based voluntary organization in collaboration with FICCI-FLO, launched the 9thedition of “DHWANI- a Special Film Fest 2023”, here today on the theme of “Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion”. The committee has announced that the festival will be held on 21-22 March, 2023.

Addressing the public Mr. Jitendra Kumar Biswal, Chairperson of the Dhwani Committee, said, “There are no better or greater medium than films when it comes to sending out any message or creating sensitization on any issue in the society. DHWANI is a unique film festival that not only provides a platform but also encourages filmmakers to make films on disability issues, exhibit them here and win prizes. This year the theme is Celebrating Diversity &Inclusion and there will be 3 categories of films 1 minute, 5 minutes & 30 minutes. Herewith I invite filmmakers both professional & amateur to make films on disability issues, send the entries and come & showcase their films here at DHWANI Special Film Festival. Let’s celebrate diversity and inclusion together”.

Ms. Namrita Chahal, Chairperson of FICCI FLO said “Inclusion is important for a balanced society. Nationally, FICCI FLO has undertaken various screening and awareness camps, sensitization workshops, training and skill development programs towards an inclusive Bharat for the specially-abled. We at FLO Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Aaina aim at spreading awareness and bringing a change in the society. Through this film festival we aim to reach out to maximum people with this unique platform! Thanks to Aaina for having us here and for making us a part of this film fest”.

Ms. Sneha Mishra, Secretary, Aaina, said that it is an immense pleasure to announce the 9th edition of “DHWANI”which is a very unique and special film fest forever. The festivals main motto is to create awareness amongst public about the issues faced by people with disability – the myths, the stereotypes, the misconceptions about them through the powerful platform of films and documentaries. Through these films the goal is to sensitize the mass about the need for equal rights, opportunities and equal access for the people with disabilities and to foster integration in our society

Mr. Dillip Kumar Biswal, Director Programmes, Aaina shared the welcome remarks and Ms Smriti Mohanty, Programme Manager coordinated the programme.

‘DHWANI- A Special Film Fest’ aims to create awareness and draw people’s attention to the issues on disability through documentaries and short films. This season it focuses on Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion in three categories of 1 Minute, 5 Minutes and 30 Minutes. Also we have cash prizes of each category (Rs 45,000 for 1st, Rs 30,000 for 2nd, Rs 20,000 for 3rd) which will be rewarded in the award ceremony on 21st – 22nd March2023. The contest is open to everyone – professional filmmakers, film students, amateurs, or anyone with a good idea and filmmaking skills. Interested participants can log on to www.aaina.org.in for information on the submission of films. The last date for receiving Films for the contest- is 10th March, 2023. If you have further queries please contact us “0674-3511945, 0674-2360630” or Email us [email protected]