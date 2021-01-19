Dharmendra Pradhan witnesses the signing of MOU between Indian Oil and NDMC for Development of Integrated Waste to Energy Facilities at Ranikhera in Narela

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for development of integrated waste-to-energy facilities at NDMC’s landfill site at Ranikhera in Narela, New Delhi. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Shri Jai Prakash, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shri Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Shri S M Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil.

As part of the MoU, IndianOil shall facilitate NDMC for identification of a concessionaire for setting up of an Integrated Waste to Energy Plant at Ranikhera in Narela. The plant would process Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and organic waste of NDMC for producing Compressed Biogas (CBG), recycling plastics, Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) for producing plastic or syngas and its downstream products. plastics recycling, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that Commissioning of this landmark project will also help in generating energy in various forms and in reducing dependence on crude imports as well as in achieving other national objectives. “Petroleum and Natural gas Ministry is committed to establish more such plants in Delhi for a sustainable future. The signing of this MoU is in line with Hon’ble Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of carving a greener and energy-efficient future for India and also towards achieving self-reliance in energy by adopting innovative green solutions.”

AppreciatingIndianOil and North DMC for coming together for setting up the project, he called for a quick expansion and replication of such pilot projects across India.Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that such CBG Plants in the capital will not only solve the problem of solid waste in the national capital but also help in reducing the pollution and our oil dependence. He called for putting up more such plants to take care of solid waste in other areas of Delhi, including in New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment. He assured 100 per cent offtake of gas produced from such plants by Oil PSUs. Shri Pradhan said that the Government will enable connecting the gas produced from such plants with the PNG, CNG pipelines. He said we should find an end to end solution in a time bound and transparent manner so that 14000 to 15000 tonnes of solid waste produced in the city every day is disposed of in a safe and healthy manner. He also assured that PSUs will provide the technological help, wherever required. The Minister called for expediting the process so that the results can be seen in next couple of years. Shri Pradhan said that the Central Government is already working with Haryana to take care of the Agri wastes which will help not only reducing the pollution but also ensure additional income to the farmers for their residues.

Shri Anil Baijal mentioned about the benefits of the project for the people of National Capital. He went on to add that the city has the capacity to process only half of its waste and the commissioning of waste to energy Plants will not only provide a clean and environment-friendly way to handle solid wastes, but also generate energy, CBG, city compost, etc.

Shri Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, MoP&NG in his address mentioned that it is important to manage MSW in a scientific manner and convert it into energy. This shall fulfil the energy needs of India as well as mitigate the waste and related landfill emission problem. He said that 15 of the 5000 plants envisaged under the SATAT scheme have become operational, and there is a good demand of the gas produced in such plants due to its high quality.

Shri S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil during his address stressed on the problem of waste management in Delhi. He informed that the proposed Plant shall provide a sustainable and replicable solution for waste management.Setting up of an MSW-to-energy plant shallprovide multiple benefits and is also in alignment with Government initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. It shall also provide an impetus to creation of jobs across the value chain, from collection of waste to sale of energy.

The integrated plant will process approx. 2500 million tonne of municipal solid waste collected by NDMC, recycle plastics and produce compressed bio-gas #CBG, ethanol, syngas and other value-added downstream products.