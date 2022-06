New Delhi :Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the decision to fill-up 10 lakh govt. vacancies in mission-mode in the next 1.5 years.

He said that the Ministries of Education and Skill Development are committed to fill-up all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years. Terming this decision significant and people-centric that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youth. He further said that accountability, people-centric governance and meeting targets before deadline is a hallmark of this Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also said that all vacant teaching & non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas , Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments will be filled-up at the earliest.