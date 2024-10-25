Dharmendra Pradhan visited Macquarie Park Innovation District at Macquarie University, Sydney

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, visited the Macquarie Park Innovation District at Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia. He was received by the Vice-Chancellor and President of the University Prof. S. Bruce Dowton and other officials.

Shri Pradhan explored how the University supports researchers and entrepreneurs in developing and scaling their ideas. He appreciated the University’s unique approach to collaborating with industry experts and communities to create a holistic learning experience. The Minister also noted that the University has been partnering with Indian educational institutions and industries. He emphasized that strong industry-academia links like these are crucial for driving innovation and preparing students for success.

Later in the day, Shri Pradhan interacted with Indian students studying across Australia in an event held by the Group of Eight. He noted that they are working on cutting-edge research in robotics, chemicals, astrophysics, superconductivity, AI in manufacturing, healthcare, med-tech, climate change, water management and urban planning. He highlighted that research collaboration is the bedrock of collaboration between Australia and India and said that the insightful interaction has given him several points to ponder and has also convinced him that broader and deeper research collaboration is required between both countries. He appreciated and encouraged all the Indian students in Australia to contribute passionately to the future of Australia and India.

Shri Pradhan visited the campus of University of New South Wales (UNSW). He congratulated UNSW on completing 75 years and noted that Indian students have been in UNSW since its third year of inception. Shri Pradhan also interacted with start-ups incubated by various schools of the UNSW. He explored their products and services and appreciated their spirit and passion for innovation and change. He encouraged the start-ups to tailor their solutions to Indian society and the market. He also interacted with Indian students in UNSW.

The Minister visited UTS Moore Park, a sporting precinct housed at the University of Technology, Sydney. He noted that this is first-of-its-kind in Australia where university programs in sports are integrated within elite sporting facilities, providing a fertile base for a holistic learning experience in sports management, sports research, and allied health. He also discussed potential partnerships between UTS and Indian higher education institutions to deliver cutting-edge sports management and research programs.

In a significant move to enhance bilateral cooperation in the education sector, Shri Pradhan is visiting Australia from 22nd to 26th October 2024. The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education. Earlier this week from 20-21 October, Shri Pradhan visited Singapore and met the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Education Minister and other dignitaries to expand bilateral cooperation in skill-based education and research.