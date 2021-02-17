Dharmendra Pradhan urges Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to set up of a Centre-of-Excellence on Marine Biotechnology at ILS, Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wrote a letter to Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to seek his personal intervention in setting up of a Centre-of-Excellence on Marine Biotechnology at ILS, Bhubaneswar to facilitate preservation of Odisha’s delicate marine ecosystem and promote sustainable use of ocean resources.

“Odisha’s coastline provides sustenance & employment to millions and has been at the centre of PM Narendra modi

ji’s vision for a marine-led Blue economy. There are several infra-projects coming up along the coast that will unlock the true potential of Odisha’s economic growth,” says Minister Pradhan in his letter.

“Keeping in mind PM Narendra modi’s clarion call for balanced economic growth with ecological conservation, the research-intensive CoE will have favourable outcomes in management of local bio resources eco-conservation efforts & optimal utilisation of marine resources.” says Minister Pradhan in his letter.