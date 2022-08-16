Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for preparing curriculum for the New India

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan urged citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for National Curriculum Framework for developing a new curriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat he added. He further said that the development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations.

Ministry of Education has invited suggestions of the public through an online public consultation survey for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework and subsequently design of syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials.

The Government of India announced the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 on 29th July 2020, which recommends quality improvement of the system of education through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The process of the National Curriculum Framework has been started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, and State Steering Committee, National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee etc.

A tech platform – website and mobile app has been developed for the execution of the work at scale and in a paperless manner. Using the bottom-up approach, district level consultations, mobile app -based surveys, state level consultations through State Focus Groups and State Steering Committee have been conducted by the States and UTs to reach out the stakeholders like parents, Anganwadi workers, teachers, teacher educators, students, etc. at the grassroots level and collect their views and opinion about the future of school education, early childhood care and education, teacher education and adult education.

At the national level also the National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee have been engaged to deliberate on various issues and concerns, including the interaction with various ministries, autonomous bodies, NGOs, Corporates, Philanthropic agencies etc. for collecting and collating valuable inputs for formulation of NCF. A mandate document for the formulation of NCF has been developed for guiding the stakeholders in the process.

Given the diversity in the country, providing an opportunity to every stakeholder, who may or may not necessarily be a parent or a teacher or a student and willing to participate in the transformation of the education system in India, through sharing views on common concerns related to education, is the need of the hour. Such multiple and diverse views are likely to provide a practical road map for the smooth implementation of the vision of NEP 2020.

All stakeholders including teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages in the VIII Schedule of our Constitution.

Join us and take the online survey and contribute to the creation of a robust, resilient and coherent ecosystem of education in India. Click on the link to take the online survey now: https://ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in