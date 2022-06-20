Dharmendra Pradhan to participate in IDY 2022 programme at Kangra fort

New Delhi :International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated in the year marking “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan would lead the IDY 2022 programme tomorrow at iconic place Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh. Over 400 students and other dignitaries would join the Yoga Day celebrations at Kangra Fort. The theme for IDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”.

MoS Education, Shri Subhas Sarkar will participate from Belur Math West Bengal, MoS Education, Smt. Annapurna Devi will participate from The Great Living Chola Temple, Thanjavur, TN and MoS Education Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh from the Elephant Terrace, Angkor Archaeological Park, Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. The core purpose of IDY is to create mass awareness regarding the Health Benefits of Yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.