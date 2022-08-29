Dharmendra Pradhan to participate in G20 4th Education Working Group Meeting & Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bali

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be participating in the G20 4th Education Working Group Meeting & Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bali.

The Minister will be sharing India’s best practices towards building a more resilient, inclusive, equitable & sustainable future through education.

He will also be participating in bilateral meetings with his counterparts from G20 member states and also will present the priority themes identified by India for the next G20 EdWG Meeting to be held under India’s presidency.