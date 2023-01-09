Dharmendra Pradhan reviews the preparation of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Ministers of State for Education Smt. Annapurna Devi and Dr. Subhas Sarkar reviewed the ongoing preparation of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 today.

Shri. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy; DoSEL, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and senior officials from Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, NCERT, CBSE, NVS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan & MyGov attended the meeting.

The Minister called for further deepening and expanding engagement with students, parents and teachers on PPC 2023 during the meeting.

Shri Pradhan further added that PPC 2023 by the PM Shri Narendra Modi provides a burst of energy and inspiration to the student community ahead of the exam season.