Dharmendra Pradhan participates in International Conclave on “Digital Transformation and Internationalization of the Higher Education”

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated and addressed the Inaugural Session of the International Conclave on “Digital Transformation and Internationalization of the Higher Education” which was organized by the Deakin University in association with TCS in Delhi, today.

Shri Pradhan was joined with Prof. Ian Martin, VC, Deakin University, Shri Subramaniam Ramadorai, Prof. C Rajkumar, Founding VC, OP Jindal University, Mr. Mathew Johnston and other thought leaders from India & Australia in the International Conclave on ‘Digital Transformation and Internationalisation of Education’.

Shri Pradhan said that India and Australia share a long relationship based on shared values. Our partnership in the education and skill sectors is going from strength to strength. India aspires to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0. India-Australia partnership can play a major role in this journey.

Shri Pradhan added that knowledge is a critical pillar of any civilization. Indian civilization has always been knowledge-based and knowledge-driven. Taking this forward, India is implementing NEP 2020. Challenge today is educating and skilling the vast population in the 15-25 age group.

He also said that there is a new “Digital Lifestyle” taking shape in India. From indigenous 5G by end of 2023 to world leadership in digital payments, upcoming digital university and networking all villages with high-speed internet, India’s digitisation is creating new opportunities.

Shri Pradhan also called for new knowledge networks with international institutions setting up campuses in India and Indian institutions too going global. Later, He added that India has always enriched society with wisdom. In the ever-evolving world, Indian knowledge networks will be for the benefit of humanity.