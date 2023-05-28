Dharmendra Pradhan on a three-day visit to Singapore to explore the connect, collaborate and cooperate in education and skill development

New Delhi: Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will proceed on a three-day visit to Singapore today to strengthen existing ties and to explore the possibility for widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development.

During the visit, Shri Pradhan will be meeting various key Ministers of Singaporean Government including Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mr. Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Mr. Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Mr.Chan Chun Sing.

Shri Pradhan will also be visiting various educational institutions including Singapore Spectra Secondary School, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Institute of Technical Education and Educational Services (ITEES), Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD). He will also be interacting with the Skills Future Singapore (SSG), the nodal agency under Singapore government which drives the implementation of SkillsFuture Movement.

During his visit, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be meeting members of Indian Diaspora and Odia Association. The Minister will also be interacting with the IIT and IIM Alumni in Singapore.

India and Singapore have long standing partnership in the field of skill development. One of the focus areas of the Education Working Group under our G20 Presidency is promoting lifelong learning and future of work. On 25th April 2023, a joint workshop on “Future of Work: Skill Architecture and Governance Models of India and Singapore” was organised on the side-lines of the 3rd Education Working Group Meeting in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha in collaboration with Singaporean Ministry of Education and Ministry of Trade and Industry. The deliberations held during the workshop will contribute towards building a roadmap for future skills collaboration between India and Singapore. .