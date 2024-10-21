Dharmendra Pradhan meets Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Gan Kim Yong

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade & Industry of Singapore, H.E. Gan Kim Yong.

Shri Pradhan had an engaging conversation with H.E. Gan Kim Yong on cooperation in skills-based education and training to build competencies of the future generations.

Earlier in the day, Shri Pradhan met the Prime Minister of Singapore, H.E. Lawrence Wong, and had meaningful conversations on elevating and expanding the bilateral cooperation in school education, vocational education and research, between the two nations.

Shri Pradhan also met Singapore’s Minister for Education, Mr. Chan Chun Sing, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across various areas of education. The Minister also met with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss deepening the India-Singapore Knowledge Partnership.

Shri Pradhan visited the Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) in Singapore, to explore best practices for building ‘schools of the future’. He commended the school’s use of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, to enhance student experiences, strengthen learning outcomes, and nurture the unique strengths, talents, and creative pursuits of each student. Shri Pradhan also observed several similarities between the educational approaches outlined in India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the curriculum, pedagogy, and student development strategies at HCI. He reiterated India’s commitment to shaping responsible global citizens by providing students with access to world-class education.

The Minister’s visit to Singapore, followed by a trip to Australia, from 20 to 26 October 2024, aims to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education.