Dharmendra Pradhan launched ‘Padhe Bharat’, a 100 days reading campaign, calls on “young friends” to share their reading list

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a 100 days reading campaign ‘Padhe Bharat’ today. The launch of 100 Days Reading Campaign is in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which emphasises on promotion of joyful reading culture for children by ensuring availability of age appropriate reading books for children in local/mother tongue/regional/tribal Language.

The Minister while launching the campaignhas underlined importance of reading that children needs todevelop to ensure continuous and lifelong learning. He also reinforced that the habit of reading, if inculcated at an early age, helps in brain development and enhances imagination and provide a conducive learning environment for children.

Shri Pradhan emphasised that reading is the foundation of learning, which motivates students to read books independently, develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It helps children to relate to their surroundings and real life situation, he added. He stressed on the need to create an enabling environment in which students read for pleasure and develop their skills through a process that is enjoyable and sustainable and which remains with them for life.

Shri Pradhan shared the names of the 5 books that I have picked to begin reading. He encouraged everyone to adopt the habit of reading books and urged all to share what they are reading along with suggestions.

Padhe Bharat campaign will focus on children studying in Balvatika to Grade 8.The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from 1st January 2022 to 10th April 2022.The reading campaign aims to have participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators etc. One activity per week per group has been designed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and build lifelong association with the joy of reading. This campaign has also been aligned with the vision and goals of foundational Literacy and Numeracy mission.

The 100 days reading campaign will also focus on Indian languages including mother tongue/local/regional languages. It is in this regard, 21st February which is celebrated as International Mother Tongue Day, has also been integrated with this campaign. This day will be celebrated with the activity of KahaniPadhoApniBhasa Main (Reading story in own language) across the country by encouraging children to read in their mother tongue/local language. This will help in promoting local language and culture of our society.

Hence, 100 days Reading Campaignis envisaged to support and encourage students, along with their schools, teachers, parents, and communities,in every possible way and encourage children to read for joyful learning experience. Department of School Education & Literacyinvites all stakeholders to participate wholeheartedly in this campaign to build strong foundation for our children.