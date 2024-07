Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Odisha’s Mohan Charan Majhi government for reopening the Ratna Bhandar at the Shreemandir, fulfilling a promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting Lord Jagannath’s cultural importance, Pradhan noted the people’s decades-long demand for the safety and inventory of its treasures. He thanked the Shreemandir administration and Odisha government for respecting Odia pride and Hindu beliefs in this significant achievement.