New Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram from Odisha to be take oath as Union cabinet Minister . Dharmendra Pradhan senior minister in the cabinet who recently won from Sambalpur, Odisha also to take oath today.

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at 7, LKM, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to attend the tea meeting here.

NarendraModi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, today.