Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with students, teachers, parents of PM SHRI Schools and alumni of Prerana Programmes

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with the students, teachers, and parents of PM SHRI Schools and alumni of Prerana Programmes who were specially invited to attend the 78th Independence Day Celebrations in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Education & Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Jayant Chaudhary was also present at the event. Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL); Shri Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary, DoSEL; Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, DoSEL; and other officials of the Ministry were also present at the event.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing the audience, expressed his pleasure in interacting with the special attendees and learning more about their experiences, dreams and aspirations. He said that interacting with them has reassured him that Bharat’s future is in safe hands. Shri Pradhan also noted that the priority of the government is to empower, encourage, and provide a vast range of valuable exposure to the Amrit Peedhi of the country.

About PM SHRI School

PM SHRI School (PM Schools for Rising India) is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies including KVS and NVS in which every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

About Prerana

Prerana is a week-long residential program for selected students of class IX to XII. It is an experiential and inspirational learning program for students with the best-in-class technology where heritage meets innovation. A batch of 20 selected students (10 boys and 10 girls) attend the program, every week from various parts of the country.

Prerana program is running from a Vernacular School, established in 1888, in one of the oldest living cities of India, Vadnagar, Mehsana District, Gujarat. The school stands as a tribute to Vadnagar’s indomitable spirit, a living city that has triumphed over challenges like earthquakes and natural calamities and is home to ancient heritage sites and monuments inhabited since the early historic period and in the modern day. The school signifies the fact that extraordinary lives often find their roots in ordinary foundations. Grounded in the timeless wisdom of India’s rich civilization, this unique initiative embodies a vision aligned with the principles and ideals of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who is an alumnus.