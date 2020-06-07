Dharmendra Pradhan hails Odisha Govt for pioneering reforms in agricultural sector, steps taken by State in building up the industrial estates

Bhubaneswar: A Consultative session was held under the Chairmanship of Minister Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan over Video Conferencing on carrying forward the joint initiatives between Central and State Government for industry and infrastructure development. Minister of State, Industry, MSME, Energy and Home, Government of Odisha along with Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy and Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments participated in the deliberations.

Minister Pradhan applauded Government of Odisha for pioneering reforms in agricultural sector, particularly in matters of contract farming and marketing of agricultural products. He also appreciated the expeditious steps taken by the State in building up the industrial estates, laying of gas pipelines and construction of national highways.

The possibilities of inviting more investment in logistic sector was discussed. Chief Secretary Sri Tripathy said that IDCO would be the prime mover in logistic sector and would spearhead the investment. Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, CMD, IDCO and Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education appraised the progress made so far.

Related

comments