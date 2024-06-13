Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Union Minister of Education

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, assumed charge of his office in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, today. On his arrival at the Ministry of Education, Shri Pradhan was received by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy; Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Shri Sanjay Kumar, and senior officials of the Ministry.

After assuming charge, Shri Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his continued confidence and trust in him. He also said that he and his team will look forward to the Prime Minister’s leadership and guidance in breaking new ground in the implementation of NEP 2020, making the learning landscape of the country future-ready, empowering people and establishing India as a 21st-century knowledge economy.

Shri Pradhan was accompanied by the Ministers of State for the Ministry of Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar. He congratulated them on their new responsibility and said that he is looking forward to working with them to translate the Prime Minister’s vision into reality and make India a global hub of education, skills, innovation and research.

Shri Pradhan represents the Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency from Odisha in Lok Sabha. He became the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in 2014. He served as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship from 2017. He was appointed the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel in 2019.

In July 2021, Shri Pradhan became the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He spearheaded the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the country. He introduced several progressive initiatives

that have positively impacted the educational ecosystem of the country.