Dharmendra Pradhan addresses Australian International Education Conference

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, delivered the plenary speech at the Australian International Education Conference in Melbourne, Australia, today. Shri Pradhan also held a Bilateral Meeting with his counterpart Minister for Education, Government of Australia, Mr. Jason Clare MP. Members of the Indian delegation, heads of the universities of both countries, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Shri Pradhan in his speech commended the strong and evolving partnership between India and Australia that ties the history of the two countries and will also pave the way for a brighter future together. He also reaffirmed the further strengthening of these ties under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Mr. Anthony Albanese.

Shri Pradhan also highlighted that in the 4th Industrial Revolution, education must prepare students to be creators and managers of technology. India’s National Education Policy provides a framework emphasising digital literacy, soft skills, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary studies to adapt to evolving job markets, he added.

Shri Pradhan emphasized that cooperation in education is the fulcrum of the India-Australia relationship. He stated that the main objective is to enhance India’s education system into a competency-based framework, focusing on skills-based education as outlined in India’s National Education Policy (NEP).

The Minister spoke about how NEP 2020 has transformed India’s learning landscape into a powerhouse of possibilities, the enduring India-Australia ties and the remarkable strides made in education cooperation powered by NEP 2020. The establishment of Australian university campuses in India is just the beginning, with much more potential to be realized, he added.

He also added that together, the countries can advance knowledge, leverage technology for global challenges, and create endless opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship for the students.

The Minister also expressed that as a ‘Vishwa-Bandhu’, India is committed to being a trusted partner in human-centric development. The idea is to build and nurture global citizens, contributing to a brighter future for the next generation, he said.

Mr. Jason Clare MP, in his speech, emphasised the importance of a good education system that can change more than just lives. It can change nations, he added. Commending India’s education systems, he said that by 2035 one in four people around the world who get a university degree will get it in India. He mentioned how Australian universities like Deakin had been in India for 30 years and now Wollongong has one campus. He expressed his gratitude to Shri Pradhan for encouraging these initiatives. He also praised the work the six Innovative Research Universities are doing by exploring options for a consortium campus in India.

Earlier in the day, Shri Pradhan also met Mr. Jason Clare MP for a discussion regarding shared priorities of India and Australia in early childhood care, capacity building of teachers, and the potential for school twinning initiatives. Building on the strong institutional linkages between Indian and Australian higher education institutions, they agreed to further strengthen the partnership in critical and emerging technologies. They also explored the possibility of establishing branch campuses of Australian universities in India.

During these discussions, Shri Pradhan also met the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Tim Watts MP.

Shri Pradhan met Mrs. Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria, Australia. He highlighted that Victoria is home to the largest Indian diaspora in Australia. They had engaging conversations on ways to strengthen institutional linkages of schools and universities in Victoria with India.

Shri Pradhan also visited South Melbourne Primary School and engaged with young learners. He explored the school’s innovative approaches to early childhood education. He emphasized how NEP 2020 in India places a strong focus on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), which is essential for a child’s holistic development. He reaffirmed his commitment to adopting global best practices to make early learning universal, enjoyable, and stress-free.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), a hub for technology, design, and enterprise. He explored their ‘Discovery to Device’ med-tech facility, fast-tracking ideas to products. He also appreciated the university’s emphasis on industry experience, hands-on skills, and focus on transforming ideas into products. Shri Pradhan explored how RMIT can partner and work with top Indian HEIs to equip Indian students with future skills and jobs.

Discovery to Device transforms ideas into products, through prototyping and scale-up manufacture, to create real-world impact.

Shri Pradhan also visited Monash University, which has notably welcomed Indian students since the late 1960s. Shri Pradhan received key insights into the university’s research & innovation ecosystem and their plans to strengthen educational ties with Indian institutions through its New India Plan. He also toured the Innovation Lab & Center for Nanofabrication— commending their impressive facilities supporting talent in driving ideas into impactful innovations.

In a significant move to enhance bilateral cooperation in the education sector, Shri Pradhan is visiting Australia from 22 to 26 October 2024. The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education. Earlier this week from 20-21 October, Shri Pradhan visited Singapore and met the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Education Minister and other dignitaries to expand bilateral cooperation in skill-based education and research.