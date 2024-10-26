Dharma is the most fundamental concept of Indian culture- says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today said, Dharma is the most fundamental concept of Indian culture, guiding all aspects of life. Dharam represents both the path, the passage as also the destination and the goal, applying to all spheres of existence including divine beings and serves as a practical rather than utopian ideal for righteous living, he added.“Sanatana stands for empathy, sympathy, compassion, tolerance, non-violence, virtuosity, sublimity, religiosity and all these converge in one word, inclusivity.” He emphasized
The Vice-President emphasized that Indian culture’s defining feature is its unity in diversity, created through the blending of various traditions over time. This journey has instilled values of humility and non-violence. India stands unparalleled in its inclusiveness, representing all of humanity with a sense of unity. The divine essence of Indian culture lies in its universal compassion, encapsulated in the philosophy of “VasudhaivaKutumbakam.” He recognized India as the birthplace of major religions like Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism.
Referring to the gathering at Parayan viz. ‘Namah Shivaya’ at the Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, Shri Dhankhar said, “each one present here is custodian, ambassador and foot soldier of our culture.”The Vice-President noted that this Parayan is a demonstration of the utmost confidence that we shall pass our time-honoured tradition of chanting to future generations with pride and that this event pristinely captures the cultural and spiritual wealth of Bharat.
Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Sri Sri Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Sri Sri Brahmananda Bharati Mahaswamiji and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.