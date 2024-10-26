Dharma is the most fundamental concept of Indian culture- says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today said, Dharma is the most fundamental concept of Indian culture, guiding all aspects of life. Dharam represents both the path, the passage as also the destination and the goal, applying to all spheres of existence including divine beings and serves as a practical rather than utopian ideal for righteous living, he added.“Sanatana stands for empathy, sympathy, compassion, tolerance, non-violence, virtuosity, sublimity, religiosity and all these converge in one word, inclusivity.” He emphasized

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest at the ‘Namah Shivaya’ Parayan organized by Sringeri Sri Sharada Peetham as part of their Suvarna Bharati Mahotsava in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar described “Mantra Cosmopolis” as a rare and spectacular event that resonates deeply, engaging the mind, heart, and soul, with everyone in harmony. He emphasized that Vedic chanting, one of humanity’s most ancient and continuous oral traditions, serves as a living link to our ancestor’s profound spiritual wisdom.The precise rhythms, intonations, and vibrations of these sacred mantras create a powerful resonance that brings mental peace and environmental harmony.

He further added, the systematic structure of Vedic verses and the intricate recitation rules reflect the scientific sophistication of ancient scholars. This tradition, preserved without written records, demonstrates the remarkable capacity of Indian culture to transmit knowledge orally across generations, with each syllable meticulously articulated in mathematical harmony.

The Vice-President emphasized that Indian culture’s defining feature is its unity in diversity, created through the blending of various traditions over time. This journey has instilled values of humility and non-violence. India stands unparalleled in its inclusiveness, representing all of humanity with a sense of unity. The divine essence of Indian culture lies in its universal compassion, encapsulated in the philosophy of “VasudhaivaKutumbakam.” He recognized India as the birthplace of major religions like Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism.

Recalling the attempts made by bigotry minds in the past to run down our culture, taint and tarnish our culture and destroy our cultural fabric, the Vice-President said that the nation has survived because our culture is indestructible. Recognizing Adi Shankaracharya’s role in unifying and strengthening Indian culture through his easily comprehensible teachings, Shri Dhankhar said we owe a great debt to Adi Shankaracharya Ji for revival of timeless traditions of Indian spirituality and philosophy.

Referring to the gathering at Parayan viz. ‘Namah Shivaya’ at the Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, Shri Dhankhar said, “each one present here is custodian, ambassador and foot soldier of our culture.”The Vice-President noted that this Parayan is a demonstration of the utmost confidence that we shall pass our time-honoured tradition of chanting to future generations with pride and that this event pristinely captures the cultural and spiritual wealth of Bharat.

The Vice-President observed that pursuit of wealth should not be reckless or self-centered. He said if creation of wealth is harmonized with human welfare, it purifies the conscience and gives happiness.He also stressed business ethics must be aligned with spiritual principles, keeping in mind that Dharma is wedded to fairness to all, equitable behaviour to all, equality for all. The Vice-President also emphasized that in a society governed by Dharma, there is no room for inequities.

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Sri Sri Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Sri Sri Brahmananda Bharati Mahaswamiji and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.