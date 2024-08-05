Dharanidhar University Hosts Workshop on Spectrophotometry Techniques

Keonjhar, 5 August: A workshop on the subject ‘Acquaintance of Spectrophotometry and Geochronology’ was held at Dharanidhar University. The event was organised in collaboration with Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC), represented by two of its scientists, Dr Rajveer Singh and Dr Ramcharan Meena. Aimed at facilitating advance research in fields of Geology, Physics and Chemistry, the workshop focused on use of spectrophotometry, which could be of benefit not only to academic disciplines but to the mineral-rich region of Keonjhar. Sri Jadumani Mahala, ADM, Keonjhar was the chief guest on the occasion. He spoke on the importance of promoting cutting-edge research in a newly established university like Dharanidhar University. Professor Pratap Kumar Mohanty, OSD-cum-Vice Chancellor of the university, shed light on the widescale application of spectrophotometry and the need for academics to familiarize themselves with such technologies.

The workshop also featured two technical sessions in which the two resource persons from IUAC introduced the audience to various facilities available at IUAC, New Delhi and how universities could benefit from those. Dr Prabhu Prasad Das, Associate professor, Geology & Chairman PG Council, and Dr Yashabanta Narayan Singhbabu, assistant professor, Chemistry presented papers on costal aquifers and material characters respectively. Dr Sridhar Sanyasi, Director R&D Cell chaired the first session, while the second session was chaired by Prof Pratap Kumar Mohanty, OSD-cum-VC. The valedictory session came to a close with a formal vote of thanks offered by Dr Sanyasi. Others present on the occasion included Sri Narendra Kumar Sahoo (Registrar), Sri Prakash Chandra Behera (Head of the Department, Geology), Dr Anupama Dash (administrative officer), Sri Dolagobinda Rout (Head of the Department, Physics), academics from other departments of the institutions, various colleges and representatives of the mining industry.: