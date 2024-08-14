Dhamra Port Honors Safety Star Award to Employees

Dhamra : The Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) initiated a drive of recognition of their contractual workmen for their outstanding dedication to safety & safe execution in the workplace. The main objective of the programme is to encourage safety and enhance the safety culture within port premises, promote effective implementation of available safety system, Improve positive attitude towards safety, as well as to increase employee and contractor participation in safety drives.

In this event, 953 participated in the voting process to nominate their safety Star, out of which Top 20 candidates were selected for the written test assessment in 2nd round. Shortlisted 10 workmen were then interacted with COO & Head-HR in the 3rd round and 5 workmen got a chance to interact with CEO directly. Finally, 3 workmen were shortlisted as the winner of the Safety Star Award for 1st quarter of FY 2024-25. Winners of this 1st session are Mr. Subash Chandra Mahalik (working as Fitter under M/s. Bigyan Chandra Ray), Mr. Sushanta Maity (working as Muck Clear, under M/s. Mujibar Ali Khan) and Mr. Priya Ranjan Barik (working as Technician, under M/s. Bigyan Chandra Ray).

On this occasion, the CEO of DPCL Mr. Devendra Thakkar, COO Mr. Sanjib Kumar Gupta, Head-Human Resource Mr. Basuki Nath, Head-Marine Captain Ajit Narayan Mahapatra were present on the occasion. Head-Fire & Safety Mr. Jagabandhu Behera hosted the stage and elaborated the importance of this initiative with felicitation of the dignitaries. CEO Mr. Devendra Thakkar announced the winner, and they were felicitated with Golden color helmet, refrigerator, honor certificate and Uttariya.