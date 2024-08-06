Dhamra Port Hits Record-breaking 4.64 MMT in Cargo Handling

Dhamra: Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) is thrilled to announce a remarkable record by handling an astounding 4.64 million metric tonnes (MMT) in July 2024. This exceptional accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work and team spirit of everyone involved which showcases the port’s operational efficiency and capability to handle large trade volumes. This extraordinary milestone has been made possible by the unyielding commitment and perseverance which paved the way for this remarkable triumph. Each of the port employees and workforce have been an indispensable pillar in achieving this distinguished record, showcasing the unparalleled strength and seamless efficiency of our operations. DPCL deeply acknowledges the crucial role played by the State and Central government agencies by providing continuous support for this monumental achievement.

In April 2024, Dhamra Port set a record by handling 4.36 MMT of total cargo in a single month. This record was broken in July 2024 with a new high of 4.64 MMT. Similarly, the port handled 4.01 MMT of dry cargo in April, which was surpassed by 4.11 MMT in July. Additionally, the port achieved its highest import cargo volume in a single month, handling 2.71 MMT.

Dhamra Port expresses heartfelt gratitude to its stakeholders and customers for their trust and collaboration. The strong partnership and continuous support from our stakeholders and customers have played a pivotal role in achieving this landmark.

Devendra Thakar, CEO, Dhamra Port, expressed his gratitude stating, “The unwavering support and collaboration form our invaluable partners, stakeholders, Customers and the entire Dhamra Community have been the cornerstone of this success. Together, we have illuminated the path of possibility, demonstrating the boundless potential of teamwork and innovation. Let us revel in this momentous achievement and continue to aspire towards the zenith of excellence in all our endeavours. Here’s to a future replete with many more illustrious milestones and glorious successes.