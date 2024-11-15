Dhamra Port: Highest loading of Thermal Coal in a single day

Dhamra: On the 12th of November, Dhamra Port achieved a remarkable milestone in our operations. For the first time, the highest load rate for the Thermal Coal vessel MV MAHA JACQUELINE was recorded in berth BB-3. We managed to achieve an impressive 51,900 MT/Day in a single day. To put things in perspective, this surpasses our previous second highest record of 46,925 MT/Day, which was set on the 29th of July this year.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and coordinated efforts of our entire team. Let’s continue to strive for excellence and set even higher benchmarks in the future.