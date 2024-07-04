Dhamra Port Distributes Education Kits; Enhancing prospects of learning environment in peripheral schools

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of companies, has undertaken a series of initiatives to improve the learning environment of schools in Dhamra Port vicinity.

In line with the ongoing efforts this year Adani Foundation has distributed Bench and Desk to 10 Upper primary schools, Study tables along with sports kit to more than 30 schools and School bags to more than 3200 primary school students.

These initiatives aim to create a more conducive learning atmosphere for the students can enhance their overall learning experience. These continuous efforts from Adani Group as a responsible corporate will further strengthen the Education landscape of the Port periphery areas.

Adani Foundation in line with the objectives of NEP 2020 and SDG 4, remains steadfast in its dedication to contribute towards improving learning environment through various projects which includes Vidyaratna: Merit Scholarship Program, Project Utthan, Project Udaan, Partnership with Mo School Abhiyan for revamping school infrastructure and basic facility etc.

Since 2009, Adani Foundation has been provided new classroom in 18 Schools, girl’s toilet in 45 schools, renovated existing classroom in 12 Schools, library in 17 Schools, science material in 10 Schools, personal computer to 06 Schools, sports kit to 100 Schools, fan & light to 104 Schools, sitting mat to 76 Schools, 50 LPH RO to 22 Schools, wall mountable RO to 15 Schools, Mannual water purifier to 20 Schools, desk bench to 30 Schools, first aid to 35 Schools etc.

Furthermore, Adani Foundation has been conducting various unique school level events such as Girl Athletic Meet, Inter High School Cricket Tournament, Mega Science Exhibition, Cleanliness drive (Swachhagraha) and numerous school level day observation for a holistic development of the students. To improve the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy standard/levels among students, the foundation with close coordination with the Block Education Office is implementing Utthan project in 46 Primary Schools located in 6 Gram Panchayats which are falling under 3 Educational Cluster i.e. Dosinga, Paiksahi and Karanjmaal of Chandbali Block.