Dhamra Port bags GREENTECH PCWR Award

Dhamra : The Greentech Foundation, known for recognizing exemplary contributions to environmental conservation and sustainability, has awarded Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) the prestigious “Greentech PCWR 2024” under the Pollution Control, Waste Management & Recycling category. The award ceremony was held in Guwahati, where DPCL was honoured for its pioneering waste management initiatives. Santosh Nayak, the head of DPCL’s Environment Department, received the award on behalf of the company. The Greentech Foundation’s recognition highlights DPCL’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its innovative approaches to managing waste and promoting sustainability.