Dhamra Port bags CII Star Certificate Award

Dhamra : During the 18th edition of the Safety Symposium & Exposition, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Eastern Region, a felicitation ceremony was held on August 22-23 in Kolkata.

During this event, Jagabandhu Behera, Head of Safety, received the Star Certificate and Certificate of Appreciation Award on behalf of Dhamra Port. Dhamra Port Company Limited is committed to excellence in performance, occupational health and safety, and environmental stewardship. The port has consistently emphasized a strong safety culture and leadership commitment. By actively involving and engaging all stakeholders, Dhamra Port continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the logistics, supply chain, and maritime sectors.