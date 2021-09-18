DGT, announces results of 1st Batch (2018-20) of Advanced Diploma (Vocational) in IT, Networking & Cloud Computing

New Delhi : The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, announced the results of 1st Batch (2018-20) of Advanced Diploma (Vocational) in IT, Networking & Cloud Computing. Under the MOU and IBM. (NYSE:IBM), the course commenced in 2018 at two National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) in Hyderabad and Bangalore on pilot basis and the same has been expanded to 16 NSTIs in 2019.

The course has been approved by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) as Level 6 National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) program and this 2-year course focuses on creating a workforce that meets the industrys evolving skill needs. The modules take a holistic approach by partnering with the industry to adopt new learning technologies, and deliver experience-based, applied learning to students.

The program includes industry relevant courses on Hardware Maintenance, Web Development, Cloud based Development and Deployment, Analytics and Soft skills training. In the first year there are five core modules, each of 320 hours which are credit based, independent and with a focus on employment skills. In the second year, the trainee has to select two out of three elective modules, each of 320 hours, and complete 800 hours of on the job paid training, bolstered by IBM which is providing a monthly stipend to each trainee for the remaining duration of training (1.5 years) for the third batch onwards. IBM and its channel partners are also providing placement support to students post completion of the course apart from the industrial faculty support.

Congratulating the successful trainees, the Director General, DGT said, DGT is working relentlessly to strengthen the skilling ecosystem with new age skills by expanding industry cross- collaborations and crating learning pathways through digital learning platforms. IBMs expertise in providing multifaced digital skill training in the area of new age skills like Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will strengthen our efforts in addressing the widening skill gap in the country.”

With the pandemic forcing companies to rapidly adopt new-age technology solutions to run their businesses, demand for the right skills in artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud computing, cyber security etc is on the rise. A 2020 IBV study states that 6 out of 10 companies plan to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, but inadequate skillsets is one of the biggest hurdles to their progress. IBM is committed to up-skilling India’s workforce and the advanced diploma course with the government & ITIs has helped increase our scale and reach of our skilling programs, enabling us to provide career building options for more learners said Manoj Balachandran, CSR Leader, IBM India/South Asia

The first batch of 19 trainees appeared in the examination and 14 have successfully passed in the examination. In addition, 18 trainees have been offered placements in IBM and their channel partners.The results can be viewed at the following link: https://ncvtmis.gov.in/Pages/CFI/Home.aspx