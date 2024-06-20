DGR to hold Ex-Servicemen Job Fair at Air Force Station, Hindon on 21st June, 2024

Directorate General Re-settlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, is organising an Ex-Servicemen Job Fair at Station Auditorium, Air Force Station, Hindon (Ghaziabad), Uttar Pradesh on June 21, 2024. The Job Fair aims to connect Veterans and Employers, offering a second opportunity for employment to the Ex-servicemen (ESM). The veterans of Tri-services from all over the country are eligible for participation in the job fair. Around 40 corporates are expected to take part in the fair offering various jobs such as field job, administrative work, desk job, institutional security, and related works to the veterans.

Registration for all Ex-Servicemen will take place at the venue from 7 am to 10.00 am. To register, ESM should bring their ESM identity card and five copies of the latest CV or bio-data with a photograph. ESM Job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and hassle-free recruitment process.

For further queries and assistance, Ex-servicemen can contact Warrant Officer SK Singh on 9311720898 and Jr. Warrant Officer UC Mohanta on 7030595754. Company/Corporates/Employers can register online and book their stall’s at www.dgrindia.gov.in. For any other queries they may contact Joint Director (SE and CI), Directorate General Resettlement West Block IV, RK-Puram, New Delhi-110066 on 011- 20862542 or send Email on [email protected], [email protected] .