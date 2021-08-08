DGP Punjab inaugurates projects for holistic development of Police infrastructure in SBS Nagar

Chandigarh: Fulfilling the long-pending demands of the SBS Nagar police, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects to develop a robust Police infrastructure in the district for the welfare of the people and police of Nawanshahr district.







The DGP, while laying foundation stone of the District Police Lines project at Jethu Majara village here said that this was the most prestigious and long awaited project of the district police, which is coming up almost 26 years after the formation of the district. He said that the District Police Lines, which will be established at over 10 acres land with the cost of Rs 25 crores, will have all the required facilities including Stadium/Parade Ground, Quarter Guard, GO Mess, GO Quarters, NGO hostels, Barracks, Administration Block, Police Dispensary, Police Gym and MT Section etc.







The DGP was accompanied by MLA Nawanshashr Angad Singh, Deputy Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, IG Ludhiana Range Naunihal Singh and SSP SBS Nagar Alka Meena. He thanked MLA Angad Singh for his untiring efforts in acquiring the land for Police Lines.







Prior to launching of the Police Lines project, DGP Dinkar Gupta inaugurated a newly established District Police Office (DPO), which comprises Modern Conference Hall, Spacious Public Room with separate feeding corner for nursing mothers and Video Conference Room etc.







DGP Dinkar Gupta also unveiled two other major projects including Police Station Sadar Balachaur, which will house the SHO residence, DSP Office-cum-residence & Family Quarters, to be established at 3.5 acres land in village Siana with the cost of Rs 6.5 crores and Police Station Sadar Nawanshahr, SHO Residence & Quarters worth Rs 5 crores to be constructed at 1.5 acres land at Focal Point here.







Later, the DGP also inaugurated Mukandpur Police Station building, established at 4 kanals land with the cost of Rs 1.64 crores. He said that this three storey Police Station building comprises of SHO Room, Armoury, Munshi Room, Lock Ups & Waiting Area for public at Ground floor, while the first floor has IO’s Rooms, Malkhana, whereas the third storey will consist of Recreation Room, Residential portion including barracks for NGOs, besides the Dining/Kitchen facility.







While appreciating the SSP Alka Meena for her efforts at completing these prestigious projects, DGP Dinkar Gupta directed her to get installed CCTV Cameras and Record Compactors in the newly constructed Police Station besides establishing a fully functional Mess-Canteen at the Police Station for providing wholesome meals to the police personnel.







The DGP also presented DGP Commendation Discs to DSP Raj Kumar and SP Manvinder Bir Singh for their outstanding work.







After inaugurating the Mukandpur Police Station, he also interacted with the villagers and thanked them for giving the land to construct the Police Station. He assured that the Punjab Police is for the welfare and security of the public, and will continue to serve them at all times.







Addressing the gathering, DGP Dinkar Gupta said there are 382 Police Stations in the state of which 80 new Police Stations are being constructed with the cost of Rs 200 crores. All the new police stations are expected to be functional by October this year.





