DGP Haryana calls on CM of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Director General of Police Haryana Manoj Yadava, accompanied by DGP Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.



They apprised Chief Minister about the measures taken by police forces of both the neighbouring states for inter-state cooperation, especially prevention of drug trafficking and organised crimes.



Both the officers assured the Chief Minister of highest level of cooperation so that anti-social activities could be curbed well in time.







Related