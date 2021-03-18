DGP Abhay reviewed the security arrangements ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s scheduled visit to Odisha, DGP Abhay on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements through a videoconference.

During his two-day visit, the President will attend convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela on March 21.

He will also inaugurate a super speciality hospital in the premises of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at the Steel City same day. He will visit the Konark Temple and Puri Sreemandir next day. The DGP made a thorough review of security arrangements at all visit locations in Rourkela, Puri, airports of Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda and the Raj Bhavan here. He emphasised on strict access control, anti-sabotage check and thorough security arrangements in adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. In videoconference, concerned district SPs apprised DGP about arrangements being made to ensure foolproof security during the President’s visit.

Additional DGP (Law and Order), Intelligence Director, Twin City Police Commissioner, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, Rourkela IGP WR, DIGP Central Range, Cuttack and SPs of Rourkela, Puri, Jharsuguda and DCP Bhubaneswar attended meeting, among others.